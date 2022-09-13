Analysts Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Price Target at $36.40

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance
HLF stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.
Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.
