Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target at $16.59

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.5 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

