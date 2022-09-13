Analysts Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Price Target at $151.00

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $4,802,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average of $135.48. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.