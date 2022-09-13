Analysts Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Price Target at $131.50

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPF opened at $0.79 on Thursday. ITV has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

