Analysts Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Target Price at $27.22

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($27.04) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.33) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $11.45 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

