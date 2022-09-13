Analysts Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT at $161.45

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.45.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landstar System Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.