Analysts Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) PT at $3.24

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.24.

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $118,317.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 940,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $118,317.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 940,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,372,543 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,089.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 309,213 shares of company stock worth $492,972 and sold 2,114,115 shares worth $3,224,544. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 140.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 39,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

LDI stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $535.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.08. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

