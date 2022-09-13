Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Target Price at C$27.64

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at C$318,373.86. In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at C$318,373.86. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at C$424,482.30.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$23.43 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$21.28 and a 52 week high of C$28.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The company has a market cap of C$44.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

