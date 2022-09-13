Analysts Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) PT at $54.40

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MONRF shares. HSBC raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Moncler from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moncler from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Moncler Price Performance

MONRF opened at $44.66 on Friday. Moncler has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

