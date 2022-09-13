Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target at $69.28

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,991 shares of company stock worth $1,948,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after acquiring an additional 629,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.