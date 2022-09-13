Analysts Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Target Price at $51.67

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $5,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 80.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.