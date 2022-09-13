Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $40.22

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.43. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.