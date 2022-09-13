Analysts Set WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Target Price at GBX 2,074.29

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

SMWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($21.27) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,460.50 ($17.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,463.59. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,809.50 ($21.86).

In other WH Smith news, insider Annette Court purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

