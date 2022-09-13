Analyzing Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) & Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Experian and Davide Campari-Milano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $6.29 billion 4.77 $1.17 billion N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 2 4 0 2.67 Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Experian and Davide Campari-Milano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Experian has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Experian and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Experian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Experian beats Davide Campari-Milano on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes. In addition, it provides financial education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, online educational tools, and applications to manage their financial position, access credit offers, and protect themselves from identity fraud. The company serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors. It operates in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

