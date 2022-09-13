Analyzing Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 22.76% 27.06% 3.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 1 4 8 0 2.54

This is a summary of current ratings for Magic Empire Global and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.28%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Synchrony Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $15.75 billion 1.05 $4.22 billion $6.85 5.01

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Magic Empire Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries; and point-of-sale consumer financing for audiology products and dental services. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. Synchrony Financial was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

