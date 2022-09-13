Analyzing SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) and Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) and Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SciSparc and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciSparc N/A N/A N/A Evofem Biosciences -1,821.05% N/A -513.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SciSparc and Evofem Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciSparc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evofem Biosciences 1 0 2 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Evofem Biosciences has a consensus price target of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1,519.74%. Given Evofem Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evofem Biosciences is more favorable than SciSparc.

This table compares SciSparc and Evofem Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciSparc $1.99 million 0.44 -$5.79 million N/A N/A Evofem Biosciences $8.24 million 3.43 -$205.19 million ($19.59) -0.02

SciSparc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evofem Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of SciSparc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SciSparc has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences beats SciSparc on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. The company has an agreement with Procaps to develop and commercially manufacture SCI-110 and CannAmide, a palmitoylethanolamide oral tablet in soft gel capsule form. It also has an agreement with the Sheba Fund for Health Services and Research to examine the potential role of SCI-210 for the treatment of status epilepticus; and The Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer's to conduct a phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of SCI-110 in patients with Alzheimer's disease and agitation. The company was formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and changed its name to SciSparc Ltd. in January 2021. SciSparc Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

