Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Hits $48.81 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.81 million and $119.92 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 51.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008169 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000248 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol. Anchor Protocol’s official website is app.anchorprotocol.com.

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC.ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol.ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.