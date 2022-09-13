Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,402.86 ($41.12).

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($46.52) target price on Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,035 ($36.67) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,262.81).

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

AAL opened at GBX 3,010.50 ($36.38) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,807.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,368.70. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The firm has a market cap of £40.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.