Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives $2,232.33 Average PT from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,232.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAUKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.