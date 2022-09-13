Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives $2,232.33 Average PT from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKFGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,232.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAUKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Anglo American stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

