Anoncoin (ANC) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Anoncoin has a market cap of $29,521.67 and $3.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,479.88 or 1.74999998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

