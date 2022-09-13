AnRKey X Market Cap Hits $565,179.72 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $565,179.72 and approximately $6,038.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X launched on October 9th, 2020. AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,751,930 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

According to CryptoCompare, “AnRKey X™ combines DeFi and eSports gaming for users to compete, purchase and stake unique NFTs and win valuable rewards. AnRKey X’s token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more the users purchase, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX they earn within the AnRKey X™ gaming system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

