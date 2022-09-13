Anyswap (ANY) Hits Market Cap of $92.17 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00024528 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $92.17 million and approximately $775,883.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00822313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

