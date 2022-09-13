Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) & Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Financial Contrast

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anywhere Real Estate and Offerpad Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.15 $343.00 million $2.28 4.54 Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.19 $6.46 million 0.12 13.08

Anywhere Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Anywhere Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Offerpad Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anywhere Real Estate 3.43% 10.31% 3.17% Offerpad Solutions 1.30% 22.51% 4.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Anywhere Real Estate and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.5% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anywhere Real Estate and Offerpad Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anywhere Real Estate 1 0 0 0 1.00 Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63

Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.13%. Offerpad Solutions has a consensus price target of 7.72, suggesting a potential upside of 391.86%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Anywhere Real Estate.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats Anywhere Real Estate on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also includes lead generation activities and global relocation services operation. As of June 30, 2022, its real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 338,200 independent sales agents and approximately 20,900 offices. The Anywhere Advisors segment operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. It owns and operates approximately 710 brokerage offices with approximately 58,800 independent sales agents. This segment also operates real estate auction marketplace; and provides RealSure Sell and RealSure Buy. The Anywhere Integrated Services segment provides full-service title, escrow, and settlement services to consumers, real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions primarily in support of residential real estate transactions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. In addition, it originates and markets its mortgage lending services to other real estate brokerage companies. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

