APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Position Lessened by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,541 shares during the period. APA accounts for approximately 6.3% of Sagefield Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sagefield Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of APA worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in APA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in APA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.81.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

