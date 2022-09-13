APENFT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.16 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $152.18 million and approximately $26.16 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT’s launch date was May 14th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

APENFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

