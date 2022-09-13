ApeSwap Finance Price Up 15.9% This Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00815443 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015032 BTC.
ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance
