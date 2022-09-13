Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.