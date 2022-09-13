Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

