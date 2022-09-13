APYSwap Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $432,251.42 and approximately $53,243.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap was first traded on February 25th, 2021. APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap. APYSwap’s official website is apyswap.com.

APYSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APYSwap is a protocol for the decentralised exchange of shares of Tokenized Vaults.It achieves this through the creation of a Layer 2 blockchain where users can trustlessly swap accounts & assets from multiple Layer 1 blockchains. Including Ethereum, Polkadot, HECO, and Binance Smart Chain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

