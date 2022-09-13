ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

ArcBest Stock Up 3.4 %

ArcBest stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ArcBest by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ArcBest by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ArcBest by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

