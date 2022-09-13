Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Arcellx Stock Up 4.2 %

Arcellx stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. Arcellx has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $26.91.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $21,493,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $19,360,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 623,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx



Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).



