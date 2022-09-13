Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano Sells 284,531 Shares of Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

