Ares Protocol (ARES) Tops 1-Day Volume of $65,252.00

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $709,268.06 and approximately $65,252.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol launched on December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols. The official website for Ares Protocol is www.aresprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

