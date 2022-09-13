ArGo (ARGO) Price Hits $0.0087 on Exchanges

ArGo (ARGO) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $77,609.06 and approximately $32.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ArGo has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012585 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00063648 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005254 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

Buying and Selling ArGo

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.