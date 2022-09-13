Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,229 shares of company stock worth $29,995,331. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Barclays cut their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

