Ark (ARK) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Ark has a market capitalization of $60.92 million and approximately $45.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,156,054 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.