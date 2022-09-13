Arqma Trading Up 18.5% This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Arqma has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $97,124.17 and $234.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.62 or 0.07771563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00176060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00292457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00718864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00583471 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001002 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,561,289 coins and its circulating supply is 14,516,746 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

