Artemis Alpha Trust plc (ATS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Artemis Alpha Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

ATS stock opened at GBX 310 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 308.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 320.55. Artemis Alpha Trust has a one year low of GBX 286 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 455 ($5.50). The stock has a market cap of £102.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.59.

Get Artemis Alpha Trust alerts:

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.