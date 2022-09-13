Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Purchased by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 778,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,428 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arteris were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arteris during the first quarter worth $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 12.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $33,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,089.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arteris news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $33,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,089.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,937.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,816 shares of company stock valued at $312,417. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. Equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

