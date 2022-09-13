Arweave (AR) Price Hits $9.86 on Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $9.86 or 0.00048498 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $329.38 million and approximately $23.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,337.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.00586348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00258704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005069 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009677 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

