AS Roma Fan Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.58 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00020569 BTC on popular exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $4.58 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00093948 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00069389 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021994 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001467 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00031573 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007576 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000288 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Profile
AS Roma Fan Token uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma.
Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
