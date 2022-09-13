ASD Reaches Market Cap of $55.52 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $55.52 million and $2.01 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One ASD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,160.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00065744 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005459 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075950 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

