ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $381.00.
Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
ASM International Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $289.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.99. ASM International has a 12-month low of $201.38 and a 12-month high of $497.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.66.
ASM International Company Profile
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
