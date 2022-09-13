Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $207.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.20.

Several research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $225.63 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.69.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 59.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 66.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

