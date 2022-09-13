AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £125 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £125 ($151.04) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($138.96) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($145.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £106.96 ($129.24).

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £106.22 ($128.35) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £164.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -180.65. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 1-year high of £115.40 ($139.44).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

