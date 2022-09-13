AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £107.85 ($130.32).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £115 ($138.96) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £125 ($151.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AZN opened at £105.42 ($127.38) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £109.03 and its 200-day moving average is £103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.35 billion and a PE ratio of -179.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($139.44).

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.