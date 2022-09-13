Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,746 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up about 8.7% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SQN Investors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Atlassian worth $77,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $264.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.75. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

