Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.15 Per Share

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 2.15 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95.

Atrion has increased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

Atrion Stock Up 0.3 %

Atrion stock opened at $611.89 on Tuesday. Atrion has a 52 week low of $585.27 and a 52 week high of $805.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $633.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atrion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Atrion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Atrion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 23.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

