Attila (ATT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,455.00

Attila (ATT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Attila has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Attila coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,455.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00805104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Attila

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars.

