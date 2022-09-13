Audius Hits Market Capitalization of $212.93 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $212.93 million and $24.78 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014914 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,122,625,641 coins and its circulating supply is 824,683,041 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

